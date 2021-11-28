Crash knocks out power to thousands in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Electricity was knocked out for parts of Northeast Philadelphia after a car crash on Saturday evening.Two cars collided around 5:30 p.m. at Frankford Avenue and Knights Road in the Torresdale section.Police say the impact of the collision sent the vehicles into a utility pole.Live wires then set the vehicles on fire.Authorities say no injuries have been reported from this crash.Nearly 2,000 PECO customers lost power for several hours.Electricity was restored by 8:30 p.m.