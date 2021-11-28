power outage

Crash knocks out power to thousands in Northeast Philadelphia

Live wires set the vehicles on fire after the crash.
EMBED <>More Videos

Crash knocks out power to thousands in NE Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Electricity was knocked out for parts of Northeast Philadelphia after a car crash on Saturday evening.

Two cars collided around 5:30 p.m. at Frankford Avenue and Knights Road in the Torresdale section.

Police say the impact of the collision sent the vehicles into a utility pole.

Live wires then set the vehicles on fire.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported from this crash.

Nearly 2,000 PECO customers lost power for several hours.

Electricity was restored by 8:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiacar crashpower outagecar fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Comcast issues statement on 'network issue' impacting customers
Electricity out in most of Lebanon after power plans run out of fuel
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News