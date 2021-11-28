Crash knocks out power to thousands in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Electricity was knocked out for parts of Northeast Philadelphia after a car crash on Saturday evening.
Two cars collided around 5:30 p.m. at Frankford Avenue and Knights Road in the Torresdale section.
Police say the impact of the collision sent the vehicles into a utility pole.
Live wires then set the vehicles on fire.
Authorities say no injuries have been reported from this crash.
Nearly 2,000 PECO customers lost power for several hours.
Electricity was restored by 8:30 p.m.
