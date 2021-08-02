fatal shooting

Boyfriend says gun accidentally went off inside NE Philly home, girlfriend killed: Police

The boyfriend told police he was cleaning his gun when the shot was fired.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed, boyfriend says gun accidentally fired: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died after her boyfriend said he accidentally shot her inside a Northeast Philadelphia home, police said.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on the 9500 block of Clark Street.

The man called police and told them he was cleaning his gun when it went off.

A bullet struck his 22-year-old girlfriend in the neck.

She was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Police found multiple weapons in the second floor of the home.

Investigators were questioning the boyfriend. No charges have been filed at this time.

SEE ALSO: Recovered body matches description of missing Bucks County, Pa. woman: Police

EMBED More News Videos

A body has been found on Sunday afternoon during a search for a missing Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman, Action News has learned.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shootingaccidental shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
63-year-old shot and killed while getting into car
Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News