Boyfriend says gun accidentally went off inside NE Philly home, girlfriend killed: Police

A body has been found on Sunday afternoon during a search for a missing Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman, Action News has learned.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died after her boyfriend said he accidentally shot her inside a Northeast Philadelphia home, police said.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on the 9500 block of Clark Street.The man called police and told them he was cleaning his gun when it went off.A bullet struck his 22-year-old girlfriend in the neck.She was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.Police found multiple weapons in the second floor of the home.Investigators were questioning the boyfriend. No charges have been filed at this time.