Police investigate double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

The man was struck in the shoulder. The woman was shot in the arm.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Bustleton Avenue near Devereaux Avenue.

Police say at least six shots were fired.

Officers found the two victims lying on a sidewalk.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting as they search for suspects.

Officers are checking nearby surveillance cameras.
