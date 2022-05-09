Police investigate double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Bustleton Avenue near Devereaux Avenue.Police say at least six shots were fired.Officers found the two victims lying on a sidewalk.The man was struck in the shoulder. The woman was shot in the arm.They were taken to the hospital for treatment.Police are investigating what led to the shooting as they search for suspects.Officers are checking nearby surveillance cameras.