3 Wildwood teachers surprised with Barefoot Country Music Fest passes

John Lynch, founder of the Lunch with Lynch Foundation, presented the passes to Steve Serano, Alyssa Esteban and Alyssa Guarini.
By
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three South Jersey teachers were surprised with two four-day passes to this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest.

On Friday morning, event organizers recognized three Wildwood, New Jersey educators for Teacher's Appreciation Week through its #BCMFBeKind initiative.

John Lynch, the founder of Wildwood's Lunch with Lynch Foundation, presented the passes to Steve Serano, Alyssa Esteban and Alyssa Guarini.

Serano is a six-year high school culinary teacher who has assisted in opening and facilitating the Warrior Cafe and the Warrior Wagon- a student-led restaurant and food truck.



Esteban is a Wildwood Middle School Paraprofessional who assists with translating for the English Language Learners program. She is also the assistant softball coach.

Guarini is a special education teacher working with K-3 students in the self-contained program at Glenwood Avenue Elementary.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will host country music's biggest stars from June 16 to June 19.

Major headliners include Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and rising superstar Cole Swindell.

