Need to move your car? Enforcement begins for select areas in Philly's street sweeping program

The enforcement period for the city's Mechanical Cleaning Pilot Program begins May 9.
The city has posted signs to alert residents where parking is off-limits.
"Motorists must adhere to posted 'No Parking' signs to avoid fines," the city says.
Phase II expansion of the program began on Monday, April 4.
The $62-million program runs through 14 neighborhoods throughout the city.
"To facilitate a more detailed cleaning, there will be restricted street parking on streets wide enough to accommodate relocation of vehicles," the city says.
"No Parking" signage during specified times will be enforced in the following six areas beginning Monday, May 9:
- "North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.
- Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.
- Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.
- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.
- West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) issued warnings on vehicles parked on the roadway during specified no parking times during the first month of the Phase II pilot to allow drivers to become accustomed to the new parking restrictions.
The city says alternate street parking intervals will be staggered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
"Any unplanned obstacles, i.e., blocked streets or mechanical failure may cause a delay or cancellation for the day. Efforts will be made to service locations as quickly as possible. The mechanical sweeping program will operate Monday through Thursday excluding City-observed holidays," according to the city.
The Streets Department will continue to install signs throughout the season in the remaining eight areas. Residents should anticipate a 30-day warning period following the installation of any new signage and move vehicles as indicated.
The 2022 Mechanical Cleaning Pilot Program is taking place in these eight additional areas:
- Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.
- Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.
- Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.
- Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim St.
- Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.
- Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.
- West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.
As for those who have to move their cars, the city says they will be able to follow the sweeping trucks online by tracking them through GPS using the Streets Smart PHL tool online. Drivers can view when the broom has completed cleaning during the two-hour window to determine when and if they can return their vehicle.
The program runs through Tuesday, November 30, 2022.