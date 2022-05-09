2 boys allegedly shot by mother in Bucks County, Pa. have died

Authorities say 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen shot her two boys, Jeffrey "JT" Tini, 13, and Nelson Tini, 9, on Monday inside their home.
The brothers died from their injuries on Friday, the Council Rock School District announced.
Nguyen was facing attempted murder charges prior to the death of her children.
Nguyen is also charged with trying to shoot and kill her 22-year-old neighbor the same day she allegedly shot her children. She reportedly handed him a box of photos to give to her ex-husband.
Police say when he turned around to face Nguyen, he saw her pointing a black revolver to his face.
He wrestled the gun away from her after it didn't fire.
Nguyen then fled to Washington Crossing United Methodist Church where she was arrested.
Court records show Nguyen was in an ongoing dispute with her landlord about more than $11,000 in unpaid rent.
On April 18, the judge issued an order informing Nguyen to move out of the home she shared with her children.
