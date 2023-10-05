Large water main break floods portion of Roosevelt Blvd. in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large water main break has flooded a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The break was reported around noon Thursday between Woodhaven and Comly roads.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a massive pool of water on the highway.

There was a major traffic jam in the area as drivers were forced to turn around.

There was no immediate word as to the cause of this break.

Action News is working to find out if any customers have lost water.

