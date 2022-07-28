2nd Street Festival is back after haitus, aimed at showing best of Northern Liberties

Organizers are expecting some 30,000 people to come to the event that will span three-quarters of a mile.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a two-year pause, the Second Street Festival is coming back to Northern Liberties. It's set to be the largest neighborhood festival in the city this year.

Organizers are expecting some 30,000 people to come to the event that will span three-quarters of a mile between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

One hundred vendors, dozens of food trucks, beer gardens and restaurants will be open for business to sample the best of NoLibs.

"It's really an opportunity to come back to normal, celebrate great weather, food, being together," said Ann Lastuvka, executive producer for the 2nd Street Festival.

It's always a huge economic boom for local businesses.

El Camino Real already has its signature drink ready for the festivities: the frozen pineapple margarita.

They've participated in this event since it began, and say this is a chance to showcase the best of the neighborhood.

"We have a lot of small businesses in Northern Liberties that get showcased during the festival, from the food trucks to our small independent clothiers, groceries... and it's really nice to see them come out," said Joshua Zameska, director of operations for El Camino Real.

Fun fact: they expect to go through 700 pineapples next weekend making their signature cocktail.

The festival is next Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.

It's free to attend.