Crews from Philadelphia Gas Works responded to a leak from a ruptured natural gas line in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.The leak was discovered on the 1100 block of North 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.Neighbors reported smelling gas in the area and called authorities.The 8-inch line along the sidewalk broke sending natural gas into the air.Despite the leak, there is no report of evacuations in the area.