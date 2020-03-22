Health & Fitness

Lehigh County nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A food service employee who works at a nursing facility in Lehigh County has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee in question works at Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation in Allentown and has not been on campus since March 15, Cedarbrook said in a news release.

The employee works for Sodexo, the contracted food service provider for the facility. Both Lehigh County and Sodexo are coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The investigation conducted by the Department of Health and the county determined that there was no direct resident contact by the employee in question.
