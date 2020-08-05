Widow said husband died from COVID-19 due to Pres. Trump and Gov. Abbott

JEFFERSON, Texas -- A woman whose husband died due to COVID-19 in northeast Texas said his death happened because of Pres. Trump and Gov. Abbott.In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Stacey Sylos Nagy shared the obituary for her husband David that was printed in her town's newspaper.She said the blame for her husband David's death falls on the politicians who were more concerned with getting votes than others' lives."David's death was needless. The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously," she wrote.According to Stacey, David died on July 22 in the ICU at a hospital in Longview, Texas. Her post mentioned she and David's five children were unable to visit him at his bedside before he died.She also said that people who refused to follow the advice given by health experts to wear a mask led to David's death."Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!" she wrote.