  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man accused of killing 74-year-old mother inside Ocean City apartment

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, December 9, 2023 9:15PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Ocean City man is behind bars after authorities say he killed his mother on Friday.

It happened around 3:59 p.m. at the suspect's residence on the 300 block of E. 6th Street.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Surgent, 46, called police to say he just killed his 74-year-old mother.

Officers responded and found the victims dead inside the apartment.

Surgent, who police say suffers from mental illness, was taken into custody without incident.

He is being charged with murder and other related offenses.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW