Man accused of killing 74-year-old mother inside Ocean City apartment

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Ocean City man is behind bars after authorities say he killed his mother on Friday.

It happened around 3:59 p.m. at the suspect's residence on the 300 block of E. 6th Street.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Surgent, 46, called police to say he just killed his 74-year-old mother.

Officers responded and found the victims dead inside the apartment.

Surgent, who police say suffers from mental illness, was taken into custody without incident.

He is being charged with murder and other related offenses.