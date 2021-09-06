jersey shore

Beachgoers soak up final weeks of summer in Ocean City, NJ

Business owners say this summer helped make up for a bleak 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families soak up final weeks of summer at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's the unofficial end to summer at the Jersey Shore, and families were spread out up and down the coast soaking up the last weeks of summer.

"It's sad. It's really sad. But our kids go back to school really late, so we're a little bit ready for them to go back," said Suzanne Lewis from Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania.

On the boardwalk, business owners say this summer helped make up for a bleak 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This summer was really good. I think people were just ready to get out," said Anna Palmieri who owns Litterer's Food Court.

Restaurant owners in Wildwood agree.

"We would have had the most awesome summer that you could possibly have, but unfortunately, like a lot of us up here, we were lacking staff," said Dino Pierelli, owner of Route 66.

Pierelli says he almost tripled his business from last year, even with cutting back hours for staffing.

"It's the end of the season. We're tired. We need to rest," Pierelli added.

For Carol Vellios and her family, this is the final rest time before everyone, including herself, goes back to school.

"I'm a teacher, so I'm getting my last hurrah here, and I love it. We wouldn't do anything else but being at the beach," Vellios said.

