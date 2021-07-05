Business

July 4th crowds help business on Ocean City's boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The beach was packed on Monday in Ocean City, New Jersey.

"Today is awesome, it can't get any better. It's not overly crowded like it was yesterday," said Donnie Russo, from Coatesville.

A lot of people enjoyed the day in the water.

"The water's great, the waves are awesome," said Alphonso Lingard, from Reading.

Along the boardwalk, some store managers said business was great for the holiday weekend.

"It's definitely busier than usual," said Luliia Lobunets, the store manager at Shirt Shack.

However, there aren't enough employees to keep up with the crowds at Shirt Shack.

"We're still hiring, so we're still waiting for people to come to work because with a crowd like that shopping we definitely need more employees to work," said Lobunets.

The same goes for some restaurants still looking to hire.



"We usually get foreign exchange students, but they didn't get a visa to come in this year," said Anna Palmieri, the manager at Litterer's Food Court. "We're kind of working with a skeleton crew."

However, after a rainy start to the holiday weekend, the crowds Sunday and Monday have been helping make up for lost revenue.
