Jersey shore demand leveling off after post-COVID boom

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Local tourism experts say in 2021 and 2022 there was so much pent-up demand from COVID-19, and they knew it couldn't last forever.

While they're having a strong season down the shore, businesses are reporting that they're not quite as busy as last year.

For sisters Mia and Madison, it's their first trip to the Ocean City boardwalk in a few years.

"We're going to Mini golf!" said Mia on Friday afternoon.

Their dad, Caleb Flor of Hatboro, Pa., says prices have definitely increased since the last time he's been here.

So they're choosing their purchases carefully.

"We like to hit some of the classic places like Manco and Manco, we just had that for lunch and we try to budget the rest of it," said Caleb Flor.

Cape May County's Director of Tourism Diane Wieland says they're not alone.

"Inflation has impacted vacationers' spending, and we are finding that things are a little slower. The hotels are reporting a slowdown," said Wieland.

She says it's the same with rentals.

Nick Marotta, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway in Ocean City, says their rentals this year are just under what they did last year.

And the cost of a rental - along with everything else - has gone up in many cases.

"A homeowner is not being charged the same taxes in 2023 as he was in 2022 and 2021," said Marotta. "His electric has gone up. His insurance has gone up."

Marotta also says they still have weeks open this season.

"There's plenty of options for last-minute rentals," said said Marotta. "We're still getting plenty of calls for last minute."

He also says they're already booking rentals for 2024 and even 2025.

Joanne DiSabatino says they're paying a little bit more for their week-long rental this year, but for family time, they say it's worth it.

"The relaxed atmosphere and the convenience that we have. Once we are parked, we don't have to go anywhere," said DiSabatino of Malvern, Pa.

Wieland says they're finding many people are saving money by eating fewer meals at restaurants and taking advantage of free community events.