Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania man drowned on Thursday afternoon while swimming in the ocean off Ocean City, New Jersey.

City officials identified the victim as 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa.

Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck around 12 p.m.

City officials say Reilly's 21-year-old son had attempted to help his father when he also ran into trouble.

Three lifeguards entered the water and brought the two men to the beach.

Reilly was later pronounced dead.

The condition of the man's son was not immediately known.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol always reminds swimmers to only go into the water when there's a lifeguard present.

