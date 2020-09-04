Food & Drink

Top 6 dining spots in Ocean City, New Jersey - thanks to your votes!

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Summer is almost over, but the boardwalk is nice anytime. Top 6 landed right in Ocean City, New Jersey to check out your favorite spots!

You can start off your day at Jon and Patty's Coffee Bar and Bistro. You should come for the breakfast, eggs, fresh fruit and avocado toast...and you will keep coming back for their over 30 flavors of lattes. I tried the cupcake latte, complete with rainbow swirl and sprinkles.

If you need a quick and easy spot to munch on some classic tacos and burritos, grab a table at Rojos Tacos! It's the perfect casual, after beach grub.

Voltaco's Italian is a tiny spot with a big reputation. It's pizza, subs, sandwiches, and pasta to-go, dating back to 1954.

Blitz Market is a great place to pick up some hoagies before you make your way to your beach blanket. Only this time, I couldn't wait and sat myself at one of their outdoor tables, and enjoyed their famous pickle hoagie! They made me one with my own special order, a pickle with chicken salad and bacon.

Piccini's is an obvious area choice, and even though right now it's all takeout, the food hasn't changed a bit. They loaded me up with some linguine and crab and a buffalo chicken pizza, which is only one of their 40 different varieties.

Speaking of pizza, if you go to Ocean City, and you don't eat at Manco and Mancos, did you really go? It's that classic taste followed by a stroll down the boards, but it will be the memories that you take with you forever.
