Great white shark pinged off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As beachgoers at the Jersey Shore were enjoying the end of the Memorial Day weekend, it was business as usual for ocean life.

A great white shark pinged off the coast of Ocean City Monday morning. The shark's name is Penny.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research group, began tracking Penny just last month off the coast of North Carolina.

The female juvenile great white shark is 522 pounds and 10'3" long.

Penny's shark tracker pinged off 16th Street in Ocean City at 6:48 a.m.

OCEARCH tweeted it is watching Penny's journey north for the first time.