Great white shark pinged off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey

The female juvenile great white shark is 522 pounds and 10'3" long.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 11:08AM
Great white shark tracked near the coast of Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As beachgoers at the Jersey Shore were enjoying the end of the Memorial Day weekend, it was business as usual for ocean life.

A great white shark pinged off the coast of Ocean City Monday morning. The shark's name is Penny.

The female juvenile great white shark is 522 pounds and 10'3" long.

Penny's shark tracker pinged off 16th Street in Ocean City at 6:48 a.m.

OCEARCH tweeted it is watching Penny's journey north for the first time.

