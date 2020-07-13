Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A search is underway for a swimmer who went missing off Ocean City, New Jersey on Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at an unprotected beach on the Great Egg Harbor Inlet just south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.

Officials say 24-year-old Jabed Ikbal, of Clementon, was trying to help two family members who were having trouble swimming in the ocean.

The two family members were able to make it back to the shore but authorities say Ikbal did not.

The search for Ikbal has been suspended until Monday morning.
