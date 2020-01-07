Community & Events

Philadelphia Battle of the Badges competition winners announced

PHILADELPHIA -- The winners have been announced in this year's Battle of the Badges between the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments

In the 33rd annual weight loss competition,

Each received a 100 dollar gift card and a Keurig coffee maker.

Philadelphia Police took home the "W" for overall weight loss which puts them in the lead 17 to 16 against the Fire Department.

The total weight for both departments in the 13 week contest is just over 200 thousand pounds.
