Disasters & Accidents

Officer injured after saving 4 people in Ridley Park blaze

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Ridley Park on Wednesday. (Paul Subers)

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured after he saved four people in a three-alarm house fire in Ridley Park on Wednesday.

It happened on the 100 block of West Ridley Avenue.

Video shows the flames engulfing all three floors of the residence.

According to the Ridley Park Police Department, one officer was rushed to the hospital after saving four residents in the fire.

Police say Officer Michael Hanly is in stable condition after suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

Officer Jason Golden also assisted with the rescues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsridley park boroughpennsylvania newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly police inspector's son
6 Suspicious Fires Under Investigation in Salem, NJ
Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for ice cream truck
Foul play not suspected in massive Berks County barn fire
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
1 injured as flames rip through New Jersey condo complex
Show More
Adam Joseph takes a view from the top in the first spring adventures
Student fundraiser aims to bring therapy dogs to hospice
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's South Jersey home
Hurricane season 2019 forecast
Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to running illegal rooming home in N.J.
More TOP STORIES News