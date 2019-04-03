Officer injured after saving 4 people in Ridley Park blaze

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured after he saved four people in a three-alarm house fire in Ridley Park on Wednesday.It happened on the 100 block of West Ridley Avenue.Video shows the flames engulfing all three floors of the residence.According to the Ridley Park Police Department, one officer was rushed to the hospital after saving four residents in the fire.Police say Officer Michael Hanly is in stable condition after suffering burns and smoke inhalation.Officer Jason Golden also assisted with the rescues.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.