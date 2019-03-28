Crime & Safety

Officer opens fire following South Philadelphia robbery; manhunt continues for one suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt continues in South Philly: katie Katro reports on Action News at 5 a.m., March 28, 2019

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man who was a part of a trio that robbed a couple at gunpoint in South Philadelphia early Thursday.

Police said the incident began just after 3 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call for a robbery at Broad and Fitzwater streets.

A couple had reported to police that they were robbed of a purse, a cell phone and a wallet by three men at gunpoint.

Shortly after an officer spotted one of the suspects on South Street and a chase ensued, authorities said.

According to investigators one of the suspects was found hiding in an abandoned home on the 1300 block of Kater Street.

Police said the man had a loaded gun in his hand and pointed it at the officer. Officers fired two shots but did not hit the suspect.

"At this time this appears to be a justifiable police discharge," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Authorities said a fight ensued and the officer injured his knee and hand but was able to get the gun from the suspect and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said a second suspect fitting the description given was located at 11th and Washington streets and taken into custody.

Police are still searching for the third suspect. They say he is believed to be wearing dark clothing and might have gotten away on a bike.

According to police, no one was seriously hurt during the incident.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyphiladelphia newspolice chasephilly newsrobberymanhuntpolicephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found in South Jersey parking lot
One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Phillies' Opening Day is finally here!
Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects
AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today
At least 7 dead in Bangladesh high-rise fire
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Show More
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut
Gloucester Twp. Police officer injured in overnight crash
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others
More TOP STORIES News