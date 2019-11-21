Philadelphia police officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a Philadelphia police officer was shot during a gun battle with a man outside of a SEPTA bus in the city's Wissinoming section Thursday morning.

Police said just before 10 a.m. officers noticed a man matching the description of someone who had reportedly fired a gun in the area boarding a SEPTA bus near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street.

Officers pulled their car in front of the bus and boarded the bus. Police said that is when the officers confronted the man and the man pointed his gun at them.

Once outside of the bus, the suspect began firing on officers and the two officers returned fire, police said.

"The officers tactically retreated and the man followed them. An exchange of gunfire ensued," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew. "We believe each officer fired three times."

A third officer, 37-year-old Donald Revill, arrived to help and gets into a struggle with the suspect and was at some point shot in the arm, Kinebrew said.

Revill was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is "lucid, talking and sitting upright," according to officials.

The suspect was shot multiple times about his body, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

At least 15 passengers were on the bus at the time. They were not injured, according to police.

They were unloaded from the bus and directed to a police shuttle. They will be transferred and interviewed as witnesses.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wissinoming (philadelphia)police involved shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' person in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
Show More
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
AccuWeather: Pleasant today, rain arrives Saturday evening
Every NJ town to get seedlings from toppled historic Salem Oak Tree
Starbucks to sell tumbler that comes with a month of free coffee
Ex-Millville cop admits using excessive force on 2 women
More TOP STORIES News