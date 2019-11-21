Philadelphia police officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a Philadelphia police officer was shot during a gun battle with a man outside of a SEPTA bus in the city's Wissinoming section Thursday morning.Police said just before 10 a.m. officers noticed a man matching the description of someone who had reportedly fired a gun in the area boarding a SEPTA bus near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street.Officers pulled their car in front of the bus and boarded the bus. Police said that is when the officers confronted the man and the man pointed his gun at them.Once outside of the bus, the suspect began firing on officers and the two officers returned fire, police said."The officers tactically retreated and the man followed them. An exchange of gunfire ensued," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew. "We believe each officer fired three times."A third officer, 37-year-old Donald Revill, arrived to help and gets into a struggle with the suspect and was at some point shot in the arm, Kinebrew said.Revill was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is "lucid, talking and sitting upright," according to officials.The suspect was shot multiple times about his body, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.At least 15 passengers were on the bus at the time. They were not injured, according to police.They were unloaded from the bus and directed to a police shuttle. They will be transferred and interviewed as witnesses.