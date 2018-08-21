MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
Police said a man in the country illegally has been charged with murder in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

A charge of first degree murder has been filed against 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera. If convicted, the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Investigators say they used surveillance video in tracking down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera's car.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn said that following questioning of Rivera on Tuesday, Rivera led investigators to a body in a farm field. The body has not been confirmed as but is believed to be that of Tibbets. An Autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police had searched the area but noted her body was found in a field, covered with corn stalks.
*THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW*
More than a month after Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts went missing, authorities believe they have found her body, AP reports.
A body was discovered on Tuesday, Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, told AP. He said they believe it is Mollie Tibbetts.

RELATED: Everything we know about the Mollie Tibbetts case

In a press release, authorities confirmed that a body was found but said they were working to confirm the identity. The body was found in rural Poweshiek County, Iowa, the same county where Tibbetts' town of Brooklyn is located.
Local media reports that a medical examiner has arrived at a rural location in Guernsey, about a 15-minute drive south of Brooklyn.

Tibbetts was last seen on the evening of July 18 while on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old was living with her longtime boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his brother for the summer. Both brothers were out of town that night, and authorities earlier stated that neither was a suspect in her disappearance.

RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance: A timeline
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at what we know about the night Mollie Tibbetts disappeared, more than a month before her body was reportedly found.


A reward fund meant for information leading to her safe return broke local records, reaching nearly $400,000. Willey said that money will now go toward information leading to the capture of any suspects.

Mollie Tibbetts' father, Rob, went home to California over the weekend after coming to Iowa soon after she went missing to help with the search. He had expressed hope that they would still find her.

"We'll still find Mollie and bring her home, and I still feel that way. We all still feel that way," he said on Saturday. "That's why it's difficult for me to leave, knowing that there's a good chance we're going to bring her home, and I want to be there when she arrives."

On Tuesday, Rob told ABC News he did not have any comment to make at this time.

Authorities have not yet released any more information about the discovery, but they are planning to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.
