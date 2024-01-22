Ogawa Sushi and Kappo brings new omakase to Old City

Philly has a new omakase spot, in the heart of Old City. Ogawa Sushi and Kappo offer guests twenty-three courses in twenty-nine bites.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Master sushi chef Minoru Ogawa set his sights on the culinary scene of Philadelphia when he chose to expand his knifeprint beyond his two current spots in Washington, DC.

Ogawa Sushi and Kappo is a small omakase, or 'chef's choice', offering a big experience.

The reservation-only 12-seater features 23 courses, in 29 pieces over two hours.

Chef Ogawa says he will source almost all of his fish from Tokyo, with many pieces considered delicacies.

'Kappo' literally means 'cutting and simmering' and focuses on the proximity of guests to the chef - Ogawa will be extending to have a wagyu-focused service upstairs.

Seatings are daily at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Ogawa Sushi & Kappo | Instagram

310 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-238-5757