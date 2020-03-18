Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hospitalized Ohio man on Facebook Live describes fighting COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio -- Viewers of an Ohio man's social media videos are witnessing firsthand what it's like to have a severe case of COVID-19.

Kevin Harris, 55, has been sharing his experience on Facebook from his hospital bed at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren, located about 60 miles east of Cleveland.

"I was leaning over the side of the bed, throwing up, thinking out loud, 'Oh God, please don't let me die like this,'" Harris said in a Facebook Live broadcast from his hospital room.

Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day
EMBED More News Videos

Americans are waking up to a country on virtual lockdown -- empty streets, closed businesses -- as confirmed cases of the new coronavirus are on the rise.


The father of four says COVID-19 feels like suffocating and going in to cardiac arrest at the same time. Visitors for him are limited and heavily protected. Harris believes this virus will change the world.

"I think it's going to bring everybody closer," he said.

Harris doesn't know when he'll leave the hospital, but he said his lungs are improving and he's hopeful about recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohiohospitalcoronavirussocial mediau.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News