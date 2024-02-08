4 people have been hospitalized due to the fast-moving house fire

Philadelphia fire: Man jumps from 2nd-story window, teen pulled from burning home in Olney

Four people are in the hospital after becoming victims of a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Four people are in the hospital after becoming victims of a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Four people are in the hospital after becoming victims of a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Four people are in the hospital after becoming victims of a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia's Olney section.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are in the hospital after becoming victims of a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Firefighters raced to the 5200 block of C Street, pulling a burned 17-year-old boy from the home.

Action News was also told the blaze was so intense that a 44-year-old man jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames and smoke, injuring his leg.

Two women, ages 48 and 65, are also being treated for burns and smoke inhalation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.