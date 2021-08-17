1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire erupts in ShopRite parking lot, Philly police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10955581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CAUGHT ON VIDEO: "I just wanted to save his life," said Empire Diner owner Dervis Akturk, who jumped into action when one of his customers started choking over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the city's Olney section on Monday night.It happened around 7 p.m. just outside of ShopRite in the parking lot of the One & Olney Shopping Center.Police say an 18-year-old man was shot 10 to 12 times throughout the body. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.A 19-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting. She is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.Police say the victims were shot by three men who were in a white sedan with black-rimmed tires.No arrests have been made.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.