1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire erupts in ShopRite parking lot, Philly police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the city's Olney section on Monday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. just outside of ShopRite in the parking lot of the One & Olney Shopping Center.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot 10 to 12 times throughout the body. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting. She is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say the victims were shot by three men who were in a white sedan with black-rimmed tires.

No arrests have been made.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

