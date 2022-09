Video from the Action Cam showed water flowing down the street, while the sinkhole was blocked off by traffic cones.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a traffic mess in the Olney section of Philadelphia during the Tuesday morning rush.

Crews were on the scene after a water main broke and a sinkhole opened up in the 100 block of East Fisher Avenue around 6 a.m.

Pictured: A sinkhole that opened during a water main break in the Olney section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Olney Elementary school is about a block away, but there was no word on any interruption for students.

Traffic was being detoured around the scene.