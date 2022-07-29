World's oldest living Black Olympian, Herb Douglas, honored with street naming in Philadelphia

At 100 years old Herb Douglas is sharp as a tack and still won't back down from a challenge!

A street was named for Herbert P. Douglas Jr., who won a bronze medal in 1948 for an astounding long jump.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Herbert P. Douglas Jr. is the world's oldest living black Olympian, winning a bronze medal in 1948 for an astounding long jump.

"Twenty-four feet, nine inches! That's what he jumped for the bronze medal," said Democratic Pa. State Representative Amen Brown of Pennsylvania.

Douglas is a known civil rights pioneer and is among the first African Americans to help lead a major American corporation.

"He is responsible almost single-handedly for making Hennessy Cognac the country's, and later the world's, premier cognac brand," said friend Leland Handy.

At 100 years old he's sharp as a tack and still won't back down from a challenge.

"He keeps going, he doesn't stop and everyone know how wonderful he is with the people. He puts out all this good energy and always positive and always a lot of hope," said former NFL football player and Hall of Fame recipient Franco Harris.

Surrounded by friends and family, Douglas was humbled by the City of Philadelphia's dedication of a street named in his honor, at the intersection of Ford and Cranston roads in Wynnfield Heights.

"I appreciate it and I'm so happy to see," said Douglas.

He even shared some words of wisdom on life and longevity.

"What do you do through life? You analyze, organize, initiate and follow through. You follow those four principles and you may reach 100 too," he said.