Society

Olympians transform into favorite Avenger ahead of video game launch

Four well-known Olympians reassembled as their favorite Avenger in support of Marvel's Avengers video game launch.

Real-life sports heroes Simone Biles, Jagger Eaton, Nathan Adrian and Allyson Felix agreed to a make-over by beauty influencer Kandee Johnson to celebrate the highly anticipated game.

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Biles transformed into Black Widow, while Olympic swimmer Adrian revamped into Thor, track and field Olympian Felix morphed into the one and only Ms. Marvel, and skateboard Olympian Eaton was made over into Captain America.

The stars were captured in their outfits and make-up in a photo shoot led by Peter Yang, in which each of the athletes were asked about their favorite Avenger.

When Adrian was asked who his real-life Hulk was, he said, "My mom or sister. You get diagnosed with cancer and your mom is like 'Okay my flight is tomorrow,' and I'm like 'What?!' You know she's there, and nothing is going to stop her from being there for her baby boy."

SEE RELATED STORY: 5-year-old boy with rare brain cancer joins Avengers cast for premiere of 'Endgame'

More of their reactions can be heard in the video player above.

SEE MORE RELATED:

'Avengers: Endgame' movie brings out die hard fans on premiere night

Marvel Studios announces new lead African American and female superhero films
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywomen athletesgamesmovieolympicsathletesmarvelvideo game
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
Victim's family memebers speak out after a quadruple shooting at a Philadelphia park
Kamala Harris makes Philly debut, will talk one-on-one with Jim Gardner
Eagles: Washington loss 'won't define us', reinforcements on the way
Quadruple shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Show More
Fire rips though South Jersey condo complex
Villanova investigating reported sex assault on campus
'Melrose Place' actress headed back to prison for fatal crash
Pedestrian on scooter killed by car in South Jersey
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
More TOP STORIES News