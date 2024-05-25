Memorial Beach Challenge makes waves in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Since 2011, Ocean City couple Mike and Amie Vaules have sought to make a difference for military members and their families.

What they've created is the annual Memorial Beach Challenge, which tests your grit and determination for a great cause.

The event supports the 31Heroes nonprofit, which benefits the families of those who were lost during the 2011 Afghanistan Boeing Chinook shootdown.

To learn more about the Memorial Beach Challenge or 31Heroes, visit their websites.

