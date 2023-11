HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An iconic landmark in York County, Pennsylvania looks like something out of an old nursery rhyme.

The Haine's Shoe House is an Airbnb and it gives guests a chance to see what it's like to live in a shoe.

The shoe house is in Hellam Township, just under two hours from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards has more information on the unique home in this edition of One Tank Trip.