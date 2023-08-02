Mid-Atlantic Air Museum in Berks County showcases the history of flight

An air museum in Berks County, Pennsylvania is on a mission to introduce visitors to the pioneers of flight, all the way to the space age.

It's located in Reading, which is only about an hour away from Philadelphia.

It's also working on restoring a plane that has a unique place in history.

The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum is a story of perseverance and patriotism.

Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards explores the fascinating museum in this edition of One Tank Trips.