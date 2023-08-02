WATCH LIVE

Mid-Atlantic Air Museum in Berks County showcases the history of flight

It's located in Reading, which is only about an hour away from Philadelphia.

Dave Edwards
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 9:58PM
An air museum in Berks County, Pennsylvania is on a mission to introduce visitors to the pioneers of flight, all the way to the space age.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An air museum in Berks County, Pennsylvania is on a mission to introduce visitors to the pioneers of flight, all the way to the space age.

It's also working on restoring a plane that has a unique place in history.

The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum is a story of perseverance and patriotism.

Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards explores the fascinating museum in this edition of One Tank Trips.

