Families return to Sesame Place for summer fun

The fun-loving theme park turns 41 years old this year. Its character interactions and water attractions bring families back for multiple generations.
"We have been coming here for 20 years with my children and now we have my grandchildren," said Irene Flatley from Long Island, New York.
Situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Sesame Place is a popular destination for those traveling out of both the Philadelphia and New York areas. Now that it is open without capacity restrictions, families are returning in droves.
"My daughter's in kindergarten. Since Pre-K, she's been doing remote learning," said Adama Bah from New York City. "They forget that social skill that you need. So, now, she gets to break and interact with people."
The COVID-19 pandemic stunted many magical moments at Sesame Place, including character hugs and the fan-favorite parade. Now, these have returned in true form. In addition, the theme park is offering weekend firework shows until Labor Day.
Sesame Place is also celebrated for its accessibility to those with special needs. In addition to offering handicap accessibility, it was the first theme park in the world to earn a designation as a Certified Autism Center. Amenities include quiet rooms, noise-canceling headphones, and low sensory areas.
"We're trying to make sure that every guest that comes into our park has the same fun," said Schweizer, whose fellow staff members are trained to care for children of all needs. His team is hoping to recruit more employees to keep up with increasing visitors this year.
This month, Sesame Place will celebrate its 41st birthday and Christmas in July. To learn more about programming and hours of operation, visit their website.
