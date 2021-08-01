Steamin' Days are here at this Delaware antique museum!

A mansion nestled in Auburn Valley State Park is the cornerstone where antique steam cars can still be found circling around. It's thanks to the Marshall family, especially Thomas Marshall, that the renowned collection exists. Even long after the technology's popularity has faded, it still teaches and amazes visitors today.
"I've been coming here since I was like, one," said Sam Mandell, 15, who enjoyed his first day as a volunteer today. "If you love museums, antique cars, trains, come here."
The mansion and museum are open on Thursdays and Fridays each week. But perhaps the best-kept secret in Delaware is "Steamin' Day," which takes place on the first Sunday of the month from May to November. That is when families can enjoy rides in antique cars and get a taste of free steamed popcorn from 12:30 to 4:30pm.
"It was really special," said Iris Wong, who visited with her children. "They've ridden a bunch of toy train cars before, but this one's a bit different."
Families were also impressed by the steam train ride, which circles the campus and treks through a tunnel.
"We just keep getting right back in line over and over again to ride the train," said Claire Parisi, visiting from the nearby Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. "So we're just going to go until our tickets run out."
To learn more about Marshall Steam Museum and its hours of operation, visit their website.
