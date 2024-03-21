Trio of retirees co-host podcast at Fountain View at Logan Square

A trio of older adults at a continuing care retirement community are jumping on podcast the bandwagon, offering their life experience for listeners.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About once a month, three residents of the Fountain View at Logan Square record the OneVoice podcast, otherwise called The View at Fountain View in their retirement community.

The podcast is hosted by three ladies: Dee Levin, Fran Hunter and Carol Gehlhaus. It's moderated by their life enrichment director, Sarah Jobes.

"The idea was just to show the interesting people that we have at this community," says Jobes.

"I describe it as a new, wonderful experience," says Levin. "Being the age that we are, we enjoy taking part in the new technology there is today."

"The three ladies are the talent," explains Jobes. "They all are very charismatic."

"Sarah will sort of give us a theme," says Hunter.

This episode focused on springtime and the traditions that go along with it.

"And we go back and forth just like you would do on The View," says Levin.

They say they hope to inspire other older adults to get out of their comfort zone.

"I've never done this before. I was a little nervous," says Gehlhaus. "But once you get talking, you really enjoy it."

"It's just fun," says Hunter.

They cover a variety of topics.

"We'll do news of the day, but we avoid politics," says Levin.

"You can tune in on Spotify," says Jobes. "It's also on our building's website. There's a little tab dedicated to The View at Fountain View."

"We all have great senses of humor," says Hunter.

Their backgrounds differ.

"I was in the glamour business. I had a salon," says Levin.

Hunter worked in international marketing, while Gehlhaus taught first and second grade, along with kindergarten.

"Everyone can get something out of it," says Jobes. "They just have a great perspective."

"In life, it's very important to be with people who are up, who are happy, and who enjoy their life," says Levin. "And I enjoy the people who are here."

For more information:

Fountain View at Logan Square: https://fountainviewlogansquare.com/

The View at Fountain View Podcast: https://fountainviewlogansquare.com/the-view-at-fountain-view-podcast/

Listen to the OneVoice Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/

Fountain View at Logan Square

2 Franklin Town Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19103