Opera Philadelphia brings 'Christmas-in-July' spirit to South Jersey with free concert

Opera Philadelphia is bringing the 'Christmas-in-July' spirit to South Jersey with a free concert in Pennsauken.

Opera Philadelphia will also perform some of their most beloved and popular songs and Christmas classics.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On Thursday night, Opera Philadelphia is bringing some "Christmas in July" spirit to South Jersey with a free, family-friendly concert at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken.

The show's star is a local rising 8th grader at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.

His name is Ethan Monberg, 12, and this will be his first leading role.

The Chestnut Hill performer is a member of the Philadelphia Boy's Choir.

He's stepping into the title role of 'Amahl' in Gian Carlo Menotti's magical holiday classic "Amahl and the Night Visitors."

"I'm super excited for this performance," Monberg says. "It's my first time playing Amahl. I'm also so thankful for this opportunity."

He's performed with Opera Philadelphia before, but this is his first big role.

"It was a treat for me to get to know him more individually on this," says Elizabeth Braden from Collingswood, who will be conducting the performance.

"He gets to be the featured soloist. He's the star of the show. It's all about him this time," Braden added.

This is Braden's 20th season with Opera Philadelphia.

"We're excited to bring it to the 'other side of the river' over here in New Jersey," Braden says. "It's a free concert, which makes it really accessible to anybody. It's outside, so people can bring chairs, blankets, and picnics.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring music to the community and remind them how much they missed live music," she said.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Along with a full performance of "Amahl and the Night Visitors," Opera Philadelphia will also perform some of their most beloved and popular songs and Christmas classics.

It's all part of the Camden County 2023 Twilight Concert Series commemorating the 100th anniversary of Cooper River Park.