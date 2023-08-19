Kidchella festival in Philadelphia promotes back-to-school opportunities, fun learning for kids

The sounds of summer rang out on the lawn at Smith Memorial Park in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park neighborhood.

There were many vendors set up around the park for kids to partake in creative activities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The sounds of summer rang out on the lawn at Smith Memorial Park in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park neighborhood.

Families gathered to listen to a band of educators perform for a big crowd.

Friday was the third installment of the annual Kidchella Music Festival, which has been going on since 2014. Concerts are held in June, July, and August.

"It's super important, I mean Smith functions as a safe, free place for kids to come every day. We try to make the event as accessible as possible by keeping the prices low," said Danielle Smith, the development officer for Smith Memorial Playground.

Kids also got in on the fun, playing games like musical chairs and gathering on a blanket for interactive storytime.

"This is wonderful, so nice. We've been to Smith playground before, just individual, but this is nice the kids are having a ball," said Cynthia Allen from Yeadon, Delaware County.

"She's off doing arts and crafts right now because that is her love language, but it's fun for us as an end-of-the-summer kind of thing," said Amanda Burns from Fairmount about her and her family.

There was also plenty of opportunity to start getting organized for back-to-school.

"I get to promote the new preschool that we're starting," said Zero Jones from West Philadelphia. "Philly is such an amazing community as a whole, right, and I think one of the best things about Smith is that it serves such a wide community."