Community Appreciation Day returns to Philadelphia to promote peace after 3-year hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson's annual Community Appreciation Day returned to South Philadelphia after a three-year hiatus due to COVID.

Thousands of people attended the event that took over South 22nd Street and Point Breeze Avenue all day Saturday.

"It feels good to see the community coming out and enjoying themselves, advocating for a city of peace, not guns. We are advocating this year around the issue of quality education," said Johnson.

The Community Appreciation Day, which stretched four blocks, included free food, entertainment, and informational resources.

Parents and children lined up for the roughly 1,000 book bags packed with school supplies.

"It's a great event to bring the community together, I mean, it's so much going on that the children out here need to see something that's positive and see that they can all come together and be as one," said Lisa Thomas from South Philadelphia.

This year, the event's theme honors 50 years of hip hop.

The event featured performances by State Property's Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Chris and Neef, Trina, and the legendary KRS-One.

It was a free concert promoting peace, a message that wasn't lost on the many artists.

"Look how beautiful this event is right now, look at this. You all should be recording it. Put this on YouTube. Let the people know this is what Philadelphia is about," said KRS-One.

"We really need this with what's going on in our community, we need to be able to come together and have a peaceful event, where everybody gets home safe," said Freeway.

Councilmember Johnson's Annual Community Appreciation Day was done in partnership with Achieve College Education, the Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance, the Young Chances Foundation, the Ralph Brooks Community Basketball League, Point Breeze Youth Development League, and Momentum Christian Ministries.

Johnson started Community Appreciation Day in 2008 when he was a Pennsylvania state representative and has continued the tradition.

The last Community Appreciation Day was in 2019. Community Day was not held in 2020 through 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.