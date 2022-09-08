Opera Philadelphia's 'Festival O' bringing film festival, productions to the stage this fall

Opera Philadelphia's Festival O is a 12-day event with 30 cinematic operas, 3 productions and more.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Opera Philadelphia's 'Festival O' is back on stage for the first time since 2019.

The 12-day festival lineup blends traditional opera with contemporary stories.

It's also the debut 'Opera on Film,' featuring screenings of more than 30 cinematic operas.

The festival includes three opera productions and many performances in between.

"We're presenting opera like you would expect, and in some ways that you might not expect," says Frank Luzi, Vice President of Opera Philadelphia.

The Academy of Music is hosting a lesser known version of Rossini's 'Otello'.

You can catch Toshio Hosokawa's 'The Raven' at the Miller Theater.

"It's a one-woman opera based on the Edgar Allan Poe poetry," says Luzi, "but it's also an immersive experience. Your seat is going to be on the stage."

David T. Little's world premiere of 'Black Lodge' is a surrealist work that's part film screening, part rock opera concert.

"At times, it feels a little bit like a horror movie," says Luzi.

Opera Philadelphia partnered with Conshohocken Brewing Company to debut the 'Hopera' Philadelphia Hazy IPA.

It's a limited-edition brew available at participating venues throughout the festival.

Festival O runs from Sept. 21-Oct. 2.

Opera Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram