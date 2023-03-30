OperaDelaware kicks off new season of song with education, inclusion

"Stories are stories and they still sing to us today."

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The cast and crew of OperaDelaware are hard at work getting ready to open a new season of performances and art education.

Their two shows of La traviata premiere on Friday, March 31, and Sunday, April 2.

They'll also host a Grand Opening Gala at the lobby of The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Delaware, before the Friday show.

Kerriann Otaño, the vice president of engagement at OperaDelaware, says their mission is to make the beauty of opera accessible to all.

"We do opera for all," she said. "You all have a space in this house. If you're feeling apprehension on what to wear, or whether you'll understand the language, come to me. We stand by our message."

"It's story and song and music altogether. You're seeing the collective work of a hundred artists dedicated to opera," she continued. "This is what opera is, no microphones. Stories are stories and they still sing to us today."

Ben Taylor, singer at OperaDelaware, is preparing himself for his role in La traviata at the Grand Opera House. He wants people to know opera doesn't have to be boring or stuffy, as some may stereotype the art form.

"I want the audience to feel something. I want them to feel anything," he says. "I saw an opera one day and it completely changed me. It was the most metal thing I've ever seen. I've spent over half my life now in opera."

OperaDelaware is the 11th oldest professional opera company in the country.

To find out more about the mission of OperaDelaware, visit its website.