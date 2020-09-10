Two N.J. men sentenced as part of operation targeting child predators

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two New Jersey men will serve time in prison on charges resulting from the undercover sweep "Operation Open House," targeting child predators on social media.William Singleton, 25, of Pemberton and Charles Schlottfeld, 28, of Bayville pleaded guilty to second-degree luring and were sentenced on Wednesday to four years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Ocean County.The men were arrested in September 2018. Both men will be required to register as sex offenders under Megan's Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.N.J. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's office said each defendant asked who they thought was a 14-year-old girl to meet for sexual activity. The "girl" was an undercover detective.The men were arrested when they arrived at the undercover house in Toms River, where dozens of officers and agents were waiting.The attorney general's office says "Operation Open House" led to a total of 24 arrests.