2 Delaware Valley natives win Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards

They call it the biggest night in Hollywood, but the Oscars turned out to be a big night for Philadelphia's own Da'Vine Joy Randolph as well.

The Mount Airy native and Temple University graduate delivered an emotional and beautiful speech after winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 'The Holdovers.'

During that speech, she said, "For so long, I've always wanted to be different. And now I realize I just need to be myself, and I thank you."

Officials from her old school say, quite frankly, seeing Da'Vine up on that stage came as no surprise.

"Charisma is charisma. You can't teach charisma. Her talent was undeniable, and she was just an original," said Professor Peter Reynolds, the head of Temple University's Musical Theater Department.

Episcopal Academy's Jennifer Lame won big too, taking home the Best Editing Oscar for her work on the blockbuster film 'Oppenheimer.'

Action News spoke with officials from Episcopal's theater and dance department who say seeing someone from their school win an Academy Award is a thrill for them, and an inspiration for the students.

"We have a lot of students who are interested in film who saw 'Oppenheimer.' We have a connection that way and then to be told, 'Yeah, this person went to our school, and part of our community is awesome,'" said Dan Clay, the chair of EA's Theater and Dance Department.

Alicia Vitarelli caught up with Lame at Sunday night's after-party in Hollywood where she said unlike speeches she delivered in the past, her acceptance speech simply flowed.

"This one was the easiest because it was so great to thank Emma Thomas and Chris Nolan. It was easy because they are great and I had such an amazing time working on this movie," said Lame.

There were two Oscar winners out of five nominees from the Delaware Valley.

They included Colman Domingo, Josh Singer, and Bradley Cooper.