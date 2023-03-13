Oscars red carpet: Salma Hayek, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett and more bring their kids | PHOTOS
Halle Bailey, who is set to star in 'The Little Mermaid,' and actor Pedro Pascal brought their siblings.
ByCarson Blackwelder and Claire Peltier
Monday, March 13, 2023 4:36PM
LOS ANGELES -- For the 2023 Oscars, some stars turned the champagne carpet into a family outing, bringing their kids as their dates for the biggest night in Hollywood.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Angela Bassett brought husband Courtney B. Vance and their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater as she wowed in a regal, purple gown.
Colin Farrell, star of "The Banshees of Inisherin," brought his 13-year-old son Henry. The two wore matching tuxes for the evening.
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" star Salma Hayek showed up looking glam alongside her 15-year-old daughter Valentina.
Jennifer Connelly, who starred in "Top Gun: Maverick," brought son Stellan Bettany, 19, to the awards show.
Andie MacDowell's daughter, Rainey Qualley, was her plus one on the Oscars champagne carpet.
Plus, these stars brought their siblings!
"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal attended with his sister, Javiera Balmaceda.
Halle Bailey, who is set to star in the upcoming live-action film "The Little Mermaid," walked the carpet with her brother, Branson Bailey. The actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana tulle gown.
