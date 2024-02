FYI Philly salutes 2 local Oscar contenders

A big shout out to two first time nominees for the Academy Awards, Mt. Airy's Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Overbrook's Colman Domingo.

FYI Philly is sending a big shout out to two first time nominees for the Academy Awards.

Mt. Airy's Da'Vine Joy Randolph is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a grieving mother in "The Holdovers.'

Overbrook's Colman Domingo is the first Afro Latino ever to be nominated for Best Actor for his titular role as Civil Rights activist Bayard Rustin.

You can watch the Oscars on Sunday, March 10th at 7pm right here on 6abc.