The Oscars are hoping for better weather Sunday as leaks and rain puddles on roof begin to surround the *champagne* carpet.

Oscars form drip control team to handle leaks and rain puddles on roof as rain falls in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars have formed a drip control team as buckets have been placed around the champagne carpet that will welcome Hollywood's biggest stars on Sunday.

Puddles could be seen forming on the red drapes covering the world's biggest carpet as the atmospheric rivers began to cause more rain in Southern California.

Members of the drip control team could be seen with giant poles poking the puddles forming on the red drapes acting as the roof for this year's champagne carpet. The red drapes are beginning to leak as well.

Los Angeles will receive rainfall from two atmospheric rivers on Friday, causing about half an inch of rain. But the weather should clear up for Sunday.

Another big question for this year's champagne carpet: will celebrities have to change up what they are wearing to go with the different colored carpet?

You will just have to wait and see what Hollywood's biggest stars wear on Sunday.

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Kimmel has been preparing for the big night as well.

"How much authority can you have over someone you're not paying," Kimmel said. "You know, this is largely a volunteer effort. So, who are we kidding? I'm going to do what I want."

Kimmel also said his job is a little easier this year because some of the nominees are movies people have seen.

"I feel like you're rooting for the one you saw," said Kimmel. "And then the ones you didn't see you're like, 'That's nonsense. That's nothing.' Luckily, this year we have movies that people saw, so that makes my job a lot easier."