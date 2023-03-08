No more red carpet at Oscars: Champagne will be the color for this year's ceremony

The famous Oscars "red carpet" will be champagne-colored this year.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- For the first time in more than six decades, Hollywood's biggest night isn't rolling out the red carpet.

The celebrated carpet at the Oscars - the place where stars show off their most elegant and outrageous fashions - will be a "champagne" color this year.

It will will be the first time since 1961 that the carpet at the Oscars isn't red.

Crew members roll out the carpet outside the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles in preparation for Sunday's 95th Academy Awards. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The producers haven't yet detailed the reason for the change but the Oscars creative team is speaking at a press conference later Wednesday.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was present for the unveiling, and of course had some funny things to say on the change.

"I think we can go with a champagne carpet instead of a red carpet because of how confident we are that no blood will be shed," said Kimmel.

Fans of the awards show took notice of the carpet change as well.

"It seems a pity because the red carpet is so famous, isn't it?" said Ian Logan, a tourist from England. "Just doesn't seem quite right to change it."

There will still be red on display outside the Oscars - but it will be part of the drapes and other scenery.