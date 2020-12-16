Philadelphia Flyers

Year after diagnosis, Flyers' Oskar Lindblom is now cancer-free

By

FILE - In this March 31, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom is shown during an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A little over a year after Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, he is cancer-free.

"What a year! 369 days ago we found out that Oskar had cancer, and today we got to know that the scans are clear after his second checkup," Lindblom's girlfriend, Alma Lindqvist, posted on Instagram on Tuesday.



Lindblom, 24, was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones, in December 2019. He was having a breakout season, tied for the team lead with 11 goals through 30 games.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy who beat rare cancer gets surprised by Philadelphia Flyers
EMBED More News Videos

A young boy who beat a rare form of cancer has a special Flyers surprise on Tuesday night.



Lindblom stayed in Philadelphia throughout the season to receive chemotherapy at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his final treatment in July.

In September, he rejoined the Flyers during the playoffs. He hadn't played a game in 271 days.
Lindblom played 17:30 in the 5-4 double-overtime win over the Islanders to help Philadelphia force a Game 7.



The Flyers demonstrated their faith in the Swedish forward, awarding him a three-year, $9 million extension just weeks after he finished his chemo.

Lindblom got to ring the bell on July 2 at Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, which signified that he had completed his radiation treatments. Lindblom, his girlfriend and the nurses, all in masks, posed for photos, and he presented the staff with his autographed No. 23 jersey.
EMBED More News Videos

Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom rang the bell to signfiy the end of his cancer treatment.



The Flyers wore #OskarStrong shirts under their jerseys this past season, and fans brought signs of support to games at the Wells Fargo Center.

"I don't think there's anything that can describe how proud we all are of him, how much he means for our organization and our team," goalie Carter Hart said back in September.

Lindblom was a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually by the NHL to the player who best embodies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

The Flyers selected Lindblom 138th overall in 2014.

RELATED: Bernie Parent's daughter supporting Flyers' Oskar Lindblom during cancer battle
EMBED More News Videos

The love and support for Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been overwhelming since he was diagnosed with cancer in December.



------

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiasportscancerphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
The best, worst value contracts for every NHL team
NHL Power Rankings: Mid-offseason edition
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
NHL 2020-21 season plans: Latest on format, timeline and challenges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Nor'easter to bring snow, wintry mix
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Check School Closings, Early Dismissals, & All Virtual Classes
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Philadelphia issues storm updates, no snow day for city schools
Restrictions, snow storm creating one-two punch for Pa. grocery stores
Show More
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storm
Are snow days still needed? Some schools say yes
Kirk Cameron's Christmas caroling protest in California sparks backlash
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Ballet instructor sentenced for sexual abuse of student
More TOP STORIES News