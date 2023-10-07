National Coming Out Parade set to march through Philadelphia

National Coming Out Parade set to march through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OURfest's National Coming Out Parade and Festival is taking place in Philadelphia this weekend!

The events from OURfest, or Our Uniting Resilience, were created to amplify the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and highlight their coming out journeys.

On Saturday, the OURfest's parade is marching through Philadelphia from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It's a historic celebration as it marks the first National Coming Out Parade in the U.S. this year.

Then on Sunday, the OURfest festival will take place all throughout the Gayborhood, or Midtown Village.

Officials say the event will be between 13th and Walnut streets and 12th and Spruce streets.

National Coming Out Day is set for October 11.

NEED-TO-KNOW PARADE INFO

The parade begins at 5th and Market streets and will end at Broad and Locust streets.

There will be a series of LGBTQ+ floats, live performances, and sections for pioneers, community leaders, youth and families, local organizations, sports, drag artists, and more!

On top of that, the 200-foot Pride Flag is set to make an appearance. The flag first debuted at the Pride March and Festival back in June.

TRANSPORTATION

Street parking can be found all around the surrounding neighborhoods, but large stretches will be blocked off to traffic for the parade.

Several SEPTA buses drop off near the parade and the 5th Street Independence Hall station on the Market-Frankford line is near the starting point.

Cyclists can also use the Indigo bike rental stations.